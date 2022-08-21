One man killed, another injured after shooting near Deep Ellum area, police say

Dallas investigators believed the victim and another man pulled out weapons while arguing with the suspect. Police are looking to determine who that suspect is.

DALLAS — Police have opened an investigation into a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas early Sunday morning.

The city police department said officers responded to a shooting call shortly before 3 a.m. They were dispatched to a 7-Eleven on Elm Street and Good-Latimer Expressway.

According to police, officers that were working in the area found one man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest and another man nearby who was shot in the leg.

One of the men, identified at 26-year-old Ricky Burns, died at the scene. The other victim - who hasn't been named but is also 26 - was treated at a hospital.

Before the shooting, investigators believe Burns and another man got into an argument with the suspect once that suspect walked past Burns. Police said both men pulled weapons from their waistbands, but the unknown suspect shot Burns.

Burns collapsed and the other victim ran around the corner. The suspect ran from the scene.

According to police, the second victim is not the same man that was involved in the argument between Burns and the suspect. That other man has not been identified, but he's believed to be between 20-30 years old.

The investigation on this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to reach Detective Andrea Isom by calling 214-671-3701 or emailing andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com.