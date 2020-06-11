Dallas College El Centro police officer expected to be OK after shooting, police say

Several people have been detained for questioning, according to Dallas police.

Updated at 7:51 p.m. with more information.

Police say a Dallas College El Centro police officer was shot in downtown Dallas Thursday evening.

The incident occurred near the corner of Lamar and Elm streets around 6:30 p.m. Dallas police said that the officer and a suspect "were engaged in a disturbance regarding a vehicle." Both the officer and the suspect were shot.

Dallas police say the officer’s injuries are non-life-threatening and the officer has been taken to a hospital. The suspect was also taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

Several people have been detained for questioning, officials say.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.