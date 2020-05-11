Woman arrested after fatally attacking man with 'bladed instrument,' Dallas police say

Cindy Griffin, 60, has been charged with first-degree murder, police say.

Dallas police say a 60-year-old woman is behind bars after fatally attacking a man with a “bladed instrument” early Thursday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 5800 block of Trio Lane in response to a cutting call. Witnesses told police that the suspect, identified as Cindy Griffin, fatally attacked 42-year-old Michael Rogers and then fled the scene on foot.

Officers found Griffin a short distance from the crime scene and took her to Dallas Police Headquarters, where she was interviewed by a homicide unit detective.