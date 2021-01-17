Convenience store clerk found shot dead in Arlington, police say

Officials are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Jennifer Rodriguez at 817-459-5650.

Updated at 12:45 p.m. with additional information about the suspect from police.

A convenience store clerk was found shot dead behind a store counter early Sunday morning in Arlington, police said.

Police responded shortly before 5 a.m. to the incident at the E-Z Mart store on the 100 block of East Bardin Road after a customer had gone into the store and found the clerk unresponsive.

The clerk was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was a man in his 30s, but officials have not yet further publicly identified him.

Police had not received any calls or alarms at the store before the customer walked in, officials said, but now believe the man was killed during an armed robbery based on surveillance footage authorities recovered.

The footage showed a man, pictured below, who police describe as Black with a slim build and long hair. He was wearing a red ball cap, red jacket and a dark colored shirt when he entered the store around 3:30 a.m.

Police allege he shot the victim multiple times and stole multiple items from the store.

Investigators believe he then ran away from the store headed east on Bardin Road.

Authorities are hoping to find a customer who left the store just before the man entered to find out if they saw anything.

The store is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to a conviction in the case.

Officials are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Jennifer Rodriguez at 817-459-5650.