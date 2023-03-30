Man commits another road rage crime on the way to trial for 2021 'machete' incident. Now he's on the run, officials say

DA Willis announced that 35-year-old Carlton Williams, coined “machete man,” is on the run after committing another crime while he was supposed to be at trial.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A man was sentenced to 43 years in prison for a 2021 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Collin County jury Thursday. Only problem? He wasn’t there, according to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

DA Willis announced Thursday that 35-year-old Carlton Williams, of Cedar Hill, coined “machete man,” is on the run after committing another crime while he was supposed to be at the courthouse.

The Duncanville Police Department said Williams was involved in a road rage shooting in the city as he was reportedly on his way to court and then fled from that scene “while armed and dangerous.”

Williams was on trial for a road rage incident that took place on Aug. 29, 2021. Police said Williams was driving a large white box truck when he nearly sideswiped a person driving on the Dallas North Tollway.

Police said Williams became angry when the victim tried to get his attention, and then he chased the victim for several minutes.

Police said the chase escalated when the victim stopped at a red light at Legacy and Parkwood in Plano. Williams reportedly exited his truck, banged on the victim’s window and grabbed a machete from his truck. Williams then reportedly threatened the victim’s life, and slashed the victim’s front and rear passenger tires with the machete.

Plano Police said several witnesses saw Williams’ behavior at the busy intersection before he fled the scene.

And this wasn’t the first time Williams was involved in such a crime. During the sentencing portion of his trial, the jury heard evidence of three more road rage incidents involving Williams, two in Dallas County in 2021, and one in another county in 2019. In both Dallas County crimes, Williams also pulled out a machete to threaten the drivers.

The DA said prosecutors also showed evidence that Williams has two prior felony convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2008 and continuous violation of a protective order in 2015 – both in Dallas County.

Williams also had multiple misdemeanor convictions too.

So, despite his absence from trial, the jury assessed his punishment at 43 years in prison.

DA Willis said the Texas Rangers, along with Duncanville and Cedar Hill police departments, continue their search for Williams.