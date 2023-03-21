Suspect arrested in connection to deadly road rage crash in Rhome, police say

Police said a 40-year-old man from Decatur faces two felony charges for the death of Jerry W. Newton.

RHOME, Texas — Police in Wise County say they have arrested a man following an investigation on a deadly road rage incident.

The Rhome Police Department shared on social media Tuesday that they have arrested Decatur resident James Paul Proulx, 40, in connection to the death of Jerry Wayne Newton, 55.

On March 10, police said Newton was riding his motorcycle when the driver of a pickup truck hauling a trailer chased him down the highway, forced him off the road and onto a median.

Newtown was then taken to a Fort Worth hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rhome police said Proulx has been booked in the Wise County jail for two felony charges related to the crash: One count of manslaughter and one count of accident involving personal injury or death.

The department said they have been investigating the crash alongside Texas DPS and the Texas Rangers. Police credit the arrest to witnesses of the crash and people that sent tips on the suspect vehicle.

When the crash happened, a witness that saw the crash stopped to help Newton and gave a 911 dispatcher a description of the suspect vehicle.

The following Tuesday – March 14 – Rhome police released a description and image of the suspect vehicle. That vehicle was seen in security video from the church Newton had attended for 15 years.

During Newton's visitation, Pastor James Withers told WFAA that he believed the surveillance footage was divine intervention.

"It was remarkable the way the providence of God worked out where the very church where he was a security was used to bring about, hopefully, his capture," Withers said.

Newton's son, Kody, told WFAA that his dad was on his way to work security at the Good Guys Car Show that morning, one of his favorite events.

He described his father as a hard worker who taught his children the meaning of commitment.

"There’s not enough time a person could serve, not enough money in this world that could justify this," Kody said.

Note: The video below was uploaded before the arrest.