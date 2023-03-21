Female driver shot, killed in South Dallas after road rage incident with another vehicle, police say

Police said a woman was driving along Interstate 30 service road and got into some sort of run-in with another car. Shots were fired from the other car, police said.

DALLAS — A woman has been shot and killed after getting into a run-in with another vehicle that led to a road rage shooting in the South Dallas area, police have confirmed to WFAA.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers responded at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting call in the 5500 block of Winslow Avenue. Officers on scene told WFAA that a woman and man were traveling eastbound on the Interstate 30 service road.

After getting into some sort of run-in, police believe two men from the other vehicle fired shots, hitting and killing the woman. The victim was identified by police as 30-year-old Nancy Aguilar. Aguila's car crashed behind a gas station on Winslow Avenue.

The man who was riding inside the car with the woman was not hit or injured, police said.

Police are checking surveillance cameras to try and find the other car involved in the shooting. DPD said it did not have a suspect description nor a description of the suspect's vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact detective Timothy Johnston at (214)671-3523 or by email at timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.