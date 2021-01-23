Officials: Dallas teen gunned down inside car at Family Dollar parking lot

Police said Braylin Alexander Martinez, 17, was shot multiple times while inside a 2005 grey Nissan Altima. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old died after being shot several times Friday night in a Family Dollar parking lot, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 10:15 p.m., at the Family Dollar Store parking lot located near 3510 S. Beckley Avenue.

Authorities said when they arrived they found 17-year-old Braylin Alexander Martinez shot multiple times inside a 2005 grey Nissan Altima. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives also learned that two other people from the scene were transported to a nearby hospital by a personal vehicle.

The two people were treated for gunshot wounds. Officials did not provide an update on their conditions.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and no suspects have been arrested at this time.