A 10-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon at a McKinney apartment complex, police say.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of McKinney Place Drive near Lake Forest Drive, according to McKinney police.

The boy was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

McKinney police said there is a 17-year-old male who is considered a "potential suspect" in the shooting.

