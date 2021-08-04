Bedford police arrest man in connection to roadway explosion

The blast happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday near a drainage culvert, police said.

BEDFORD, Texas — A Bedford tactical team took a man into custody overnight after connecting him to the detonation of an "unknown explosive device" Wednesday evening under Forest Ridge Drive, according to officials.

They worked with the FBI to investigate the explosion and found a "suspicious item" nearby. The Northeast Fire Department Association Explosive Response Team then destroyed it using a controlled blast around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

The section of Forest Ridge Drive between L. Don Dodson and Bedford Road will be closed until engineers determine if it is safe for drivers to use, according to officials.