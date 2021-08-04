Dallas police asking for public's help after man found shot dead in bedroom

Officials are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Eric Hearn at 214-671-5444 or eric.hearn@dallascityhall.com.

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a suspect after they found a man shot dead in a bedroom Wednesday evening.

Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. to a call for service at 14900 Lasater Road. When they arrived, they found the man in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to police. He was unresponsive.

First responders declared him dead at the scene. His name will be released once his next of kin are notified of his death, police said.

Detectives are searching for possible suspects and investigating the circumstances around the shooting and potential motives.

Officials are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Eric Hearn at 214-671-5444 or eric.hearn@dallascityhall.com in reference to case No. 059672-2021.