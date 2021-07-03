Authorities search for individuals who they say, fled from police and caused deadly crash

Arlington police were called to a major accident as suspects fled from another police department.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police search for two individuals who fled the scene of a fatal accident after they fled from another police department.

A driver fleeing from a Pantego police officer ran a red light killing a 39-year-old man, Arlington police said.

Arlington police responded to a major crash on Friday night after 9 p.m. Authorities say it began when Pantego Police Department attempted a traffic stop of a 2011 marron Buick Lacrosse at West Arkansas Lane near Bowen Street. The vehicle fled from authorities at an excess of 100 mph, witnesses told police.

When the Buick continued past South Fielder Road, the Pantego officer discontinued their efforts, Arlington police said.

The Buick LaCrosse continued eastbound on West Arkansas Lane at a high speed and ran a red light, striking a passenger sedan at Cooper street.

The driver of the sedan was the only occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The Tarrant County medical examiner identified the driver as Douglas Ogwoka Onsare Osiemo of Arlington.

The two individuals in the Buick abandoned the vehicle at the scene of the accident and fled on foot, police said.

Inside the vehicle, contraband was found.