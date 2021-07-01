20-year-old aspiring singer identified as 2nd Cleburne plane crash victim

Felipe Lopez was the passenger in a deadly plane crash last week near CR1123, just west of Cleburne Regional Airport.

CLEBURNE, Texas — The second victim in a Johnson County plane crash has been identified as a 20-year-old man who had a dream of pursuing music.

Felipe Lopez was the passenger in a deadly plane crash last week near CR1123, just west of Cleburne Regional Airport, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. He and another 20-year-old man, Nick Duran, were killed in the crash.

An online funding campaign set up to help pay for funeral expenses for Lopez said he was deeply loved and is missed by his family, his friends and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. It said he graduated from Cleburne High School in 2018.

"Felipe was as talented as he was kind," the tribute said. "He played soccer and ran cross country for CHS, and was pursuing his lifelong dream of a career in music."

According to the funding campaign, in 2020, Felipe competed in several episodes of "Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento," a popular Spanish singing competition TV show.

Duran, who also resided in Cleburne, was piloting the plane. He was a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet 2nd class.