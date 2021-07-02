Police arrest man who crashed Corvette into abandoned Lake Worth building, had thousands of dollars in cash

Police said he was found with more than $38,000 in cash and there were two warrants out for his arrest.

A 24-year-old man crashed a Corvette into a Lake Worth abandoned building and is under arrest for money laundering charges.

Lake Worth police said they found more than $18,000 in U.S. cash spread inside the car, along with a loaded gun, and an empty bag with a strong smell of marijuana.

The crash happened in the 3600 block of Roberts Cut Off Road near Azle Avenue early Friday morning.

Police said that witnesses reported seeing the driver walk away with a backpack. Officers were able to locate the driver nearby and found an additional $20,000 in his backpack. Police arrested Marcos Diaz of Fort Worth at the scene.

Two active warrants for his arrest had been issued out of Tarrant County, for delivery of less than 50 lbs. of marijuana and evading arrest with a vehicle, police officials said.

Lake Worth PD said Diaz will face charges of money laundering and unlawful carrying of a weapon in addition to the previous charges.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Overnight Corvette crash leaves one person facing charges of money laundering and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Formal release attached.

