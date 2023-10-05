Attempted carjacking ends in shooting, one suspect killed

Three armed suspects allegedly tried robbing a man at a gas station in Oak Cliff. Police said the driver fired shots at the suspects in self defense.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A man is dead after an attempted carjacking ended with a shooting Wednesday at an Oak Cliff gas station

The incident happened outside the Quick Trip on S. R. L. Thornton Freeway at Glen Oaks Crossing in Oak Cliff. Police say three suspects attempted to rob a man at gunpoint. Investigators say the victim shot two of the men in self defense.

“I’d seen a youngster grab another youngster and put him in the car. But his feet was still hanging out. They drove off and tried to make a turn but the door was still open,” said William Hughes, who was standing nearby when the shooting happened.

The suspects sped from the scene. The group drove to Methodist Charlton Hospital, where investigators said one of the suspects died from his injuries. Police said the other suspects sustained non-life threatening injuries and are currently in custody.

Some people who live in the area said neither the attempted carjacking nor the shooting is surprising.

“Oh man, there’s always problems in this area," Anthony Walker said. "I mean, the violence is always. Just last night, you had the helicopters flying around looking for people, you know."

Police said the victim drove to his home and called 911.