37-year-old man found dead at bottom of embankment after traffic stop, pursuit, Garland police say

GARLAND, Texas — An investigation is underway after a 37-year-old man, who earlier in the day was pulled over and involved in a police pursuit, died in a wooded area, the Garland Police Department announced Wednesday.

According to the department on Thursday, May 9, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of West Avenue D and South 13th Street for failing to display a registration sticker. Officers identified the driver as Manuel Camacho, of Garland, police said.

During the stop, officers discovered Camacho had an outstanding parole violation warrant and when they notified him, he sped off from the scene, police said.

Police said because officers already knew Camacho’s identity, they called off a brief vehicle pursuit due to possible unsafe conditions.

Later Thursday, Camacho was spotted by a different officer parking his vehicle and getting out on foot, police said. Then, Camacho reportedly walked into a wooded area.

The responding officers waited a short time to see if Camacho would return to his vehicle before they checked the wooded area. Police said the officers discovered Camacho at the bottom of a steep embankment that led to a creek bed. They performed life-saving measures, but Camacho was pronounced dead, police said.