Man dies after being found shot in gas station parking lot, Arlington police say

No arrests have been made in the case.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of an Arlington gas station Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. to a QuikTrip gas station in the 4900 block of Little Road, near where Interstate 20 meets U.S. 287 in southwest Arlington.

When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Police later confirmed the man died. More details about the shooting have not been released.