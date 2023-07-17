Man dies after being found shot in gas station parking lot, Arlington police say

x
ARLINGTON, Texas — A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of an Arlington gas station Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. to a QuikTrip gas station in the 4900 block of Little Road, near where Interstate 20 meets U.S. 287 in southwest Arlington.

When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Police later confirmed the man died. More details about the shooting have not been released.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.

