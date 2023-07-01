Man pronounced dead at Arlington apartment complex, suspected shooter wanted, police say

Police said the victim was following a male after they got into a fight. The male being followed is believed to be the person that shot the victim.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Police in Arlington are looking to identify and arrest a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane. That was at 11:45 p.m. on July 1.

When police arrive, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying unresponsive on a second floor landing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim once his loved ones have been notified. Police said he was 33 years old.

According to police, witnesses said the victim got into a physical fight with another male just before the shooting.

After the fight was broken up, the victim allegedly started following the other male to an apartment on the second floor. Moments later, multiple shots were fired.

The other male, who is believed to be the shooter, left the scene. Based on their investigation, detectives believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Detective VanTreeck at 817-459-5691. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.