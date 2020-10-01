ARLINGTON, Texas — A police chase that started in Arlington early Friday morning ended when the suspect's car crashed on the east side of Fort Worth.
Arlington police say a chase started in their city over an unspecified offense.
The chase ended when the suspect crashed in Fort Worth near U.S. 287 and Wilbarger Street, police say.
One person was injured and taken to the hospital, according to police on scene.
Officers also say one person is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on news, traffic and weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
More from WFAA:
- 2020 RodeoHouston concert lineup | Here it is!
- 1.25 billion animals killed in Australian bushfires
- Boeing employees mocked FAA in internal messages before two deadly 737 MAX crashes
- From the 'Uptown Burglar' to 'coffee bean' motivator of college football national champions
- Boyd High School assistant principal arrested on intoxicated manslaughter charge after deadly hit-and-run