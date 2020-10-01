ARLINGTON, Texas — A police chase that started in Arlington early Friday morning ended when the suspect's car crashed on the east side of Fort Worth.

Arlington police say a chase started in their city over an unspecified offense.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed in Fort Worth near U.S. 287 and Wilbarger Street, police say.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital, according to police on scene.

Officers also say one person is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information.

