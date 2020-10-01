RENO, Texas — A Wise County assistant high school principal was arrested this week and faces an intoxicated manslaughter charge.

Authorities say Boyd High School assistant principal Kevin Evans allegedly struck and killed 51-year-old Ernest Medley late Wednesday night as Medley was walking home after buying a soda.

Medley was walking off the shoulder of Highway 199 in Reno with his fiancée's son. They had just walked to the Dollar General down the way.

Officials say Evans, who was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident, struck Medley from behind and then left the scene of the crash.

On Wednesday night, Reno police arrested Evans in Parker County.

"He’s a principal. I never thought a principal would do something like that to a human being," Medley's fiancée Barbara Donnelly said.

Donnelly and Medley got engaged two years ago but had yet to marry.

Now instead of planning a wedding, Donnelly is planning a funeral.

“I’m lost. I’m empty,” Donnelly said. “That was my soulmate.”

Donnelly's son Christian Donnelly said he watched Evans drive away from the crash. He said that even though Medley and his mother had not yet married, he considered Medley his stepdad.

"It was really quick and when I [saw] the driver he just kept going. He didn’t stop or anything," Christian said. "They pronounced him dead at the scene."

When the family learned that the police had arrested an assistant principal, they were even more shocked.

"Honestly, I think it’s kind of crazy and honestly I think he would know better," Christian said.

“I think they need to throw the book at him because he hit an innocent person,” Barbara said.

The Superintendent for Boyd ISD released the following written statement Thursday night:

"Boyd ISD administrators were made aware this morning that Boyd High School Assistant Principal Kevin Evans was arrested on suspicion of Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle.

"The incident occurred overnight in Reno, TX The district is cooperating with local authorities. In accordance with district policy, Evans will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

