Arlington police ask for public's help after man who was checking mail killed in hit-and-run

ARLINGTON, Texas — An 80-year-old man who had gone outside to check the mail was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon in Arlington, police said. The police department is asking for the public's help for any information.

It happened at 4:28 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Timberview Lane. When officers arrived, the man was found and pronounced dead at the scene. A witness nearby saw the man in the roadway and called police.

The police department is asking people to check their home surveillance cameras for possible footage from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. around the area, including S. Collins Street and E. Timberview Lane.

The man's wife, who was home at the time, said he had walked outside to check the mail and he didn't return, police said.

About 10 to 15 minutes later, she noticed emergency responders a few houses down from their home.

Detectives say it's possible that he was struck near his mailbox and dragged down the road by the vehicle.

Police investigators do not have a lot of information in the case and the suspect vehicle is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crash Investigator Joe Shipp at 817-575-8602 or tipsters can remain anonymous and contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

The man's name has not been released, pending next of kin notification.