About 70 firefighters on scene of fire at mulch business in Dallas

DALLAS — A fire at a mulch and soil company in Dallas is expected to last through Saturday night and into the morning as about 70 Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel continue to fight the flames. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 3:30 p.m. at Living Earth at 1901 California Crossing Road in Northwest Dallas where they found lots of fire and smoke coming from the mulch piles behind the facility, a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans said.

Evans said it is a laborious cycle of suppressing the flames, then digging through the mulch piles to find more fire smoldering underneath.

The strong winds have been a significant hindrance to the efforts, Evans said. Multiple aerial ladders are being used to surround and drown the piles as much as possible. The efforts to put out the fire are expected to last into the evening and morning hours.

There have been no injuries, but there has been fire damage to several pieces of machinery belonging to the buses and to the fence of a neighboring business.