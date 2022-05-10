Arlington Police announce new system to help solve gun violence

The department is using a decades-long technology system in a new way, where they’re able to link criminals related to gun violence.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington Police announced a new major way of solving violent crimes.

They’re using a decades-long technology system in a new way, where they’re able to link criminals related to gun violence.

“We want to make sure we’re addressing gun violence in the city,” said Chief Alex Jones, from the Arlington Police Department.

Jones is making sure his team is doing everything possible to combat gun violence.

“We are following up on every lead that comes to us,” said Jones.

For over a decade, they’ve been using a database system, called “NIBIN,” the national integrated ballistic information network, it’s where shell casings are entered into the system.

“Within 24 to 48 hours, the ATF provides us with a report if the shell casings matches shell casings from another crime scene,” said Dept. Chief Kyle Dishko.

Now, NIBIN has teamed up with the ATF, and local police to help trace ballistics evidence, calling it the “NET” system.

Arlington police describe the net system as consisting of nine members from local law enforcement. They work as a team and create a sophisticated profile, that helps them connect previous shootings to suspects and victims involved.

From there, it helps Arlington police come up with a chart, involving different cities in the DFW area.

“They provide multiple shooting locations where people have been at multiple shootings,” said Dishko.

Like in one case, where authorities say Zackey Rahimi was connected to nine other crimes, including facing charges of aggravated assault and deadly conduct.

Police tell us they were able to connect Rahimi to a road rage shooting, where he’s accused of shooting at a Tarrant County Constable.

Since the NET program started in July, Arlington police have made 25 arrests.

“We’re starting to connect the dots as cases come in,” said Jones.

The chief saying, each one of these guns, and casings have a story behind them.