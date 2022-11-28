3 Arlington ISD schools placed on 'shelter' order, as police search for shooting suspect, officials say

APD said according to preliminary reports, around 12:40 p.m. in the 700 block of West Lamar Boulevard an argument occurred between two people, ending in a shooting.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Three Arlington Independent School District schools have been placed under a “shelter” order due to police activity surrounding the campuses, officials say.

The district said Lamar High School, Butler Elementary and Turning Point Secondary will remain under the order until police give an all-clear that the threat is away from the community.

A “shelter” means students and teachers will continue with their day as normal while remaining indoors – differing from a lockdown because there’s no direct threat to the school, Arlington ISD says.

The Arlington Police Department said according to preliminary reports, around 12:40 p.m. in the 700 block of West Lamar Boulevard an argument occurred between two people, ending in a man being shot.

Police said the suspect reportedly fled the area, which is in the area of Lamar High School.

The shooting victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital in Arlington, police said. There’s no word yet on the victim’s condition.

District officials said all three schools are releasing on time Monday afternoon. Lamar High School will be a controlled release.