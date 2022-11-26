Man driven to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after possible drive-by shooting, Fort Worth police say

Police got reports of shots fired around East Richmond Avenue. They say houses in the area appear to have been hit by the gunfire.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking into a possible drive-by shooting that injured a man and damaged multiple homes late Friday night.

At about 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers were responding to reports of shots fired near the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue, close to JPS Hospital. Police were also told that a man was taken to that hospital by a personal vehicle.

Police say the man appeared to have been shot several times while inside his vehicle on the street. He has since been undergoing surgery and his condition is unknown at this time.

Houses nearby may have also been hit by gunfire, according to police.

No other information is available at this time.