Passenger shot in the head on Fort Worth highway, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A passenger was shot in the head on a Fort Worth highway early Monday morning, police said.

The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. off East Loop 820 and Grayson Street in southeast Fort Worth, according to a police news release.

Officers were dispatched to a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a victim and a witness.

The witness told police that him and the victim were traveling north on East Loop 820, near U.S. 287, when they heard a gunshot from a nearby vehicle. The witness, who was driving, tried to get away from the other vehicle and then took the East Berry Street exit, hitting a road sign and crashing into a fence.

The witness then saw that the victim had been shot in the head, police said.

The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition. The witness was also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries from the crash. He was listed in good condition by police.