Dallas police investigate shooting death of 35-year-old man on Christmas

A 35-year-old man has died after police found his body with multiple gunshot wounds Friday afternoon in Dallas.
Dallas police found Bobby Johnson laying near the intersection of Copeland and Gay Streets.
Medics transported Johnson to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Dallas police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Det. Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or via email at kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case No. 229700-2020.
Crime Stoppers is also offering up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.