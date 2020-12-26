Dallas police investigate shooting death of 35-year-old man on Christmas

Authorities said Bobby Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds Friday afternoon near the intersection of Copeland and Gay Streets.

A 35-year-old man has died after police found his body with multiple gunshot wounds Friday afternoon in Dallas.

Dallas police found Bobby Johnson laying near the intersection of Copeland and Gay Streets.

Medics transported Johnson to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Det. Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or via email at kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case No. 229700-2020.