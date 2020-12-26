Grapevine police respond to 'active threat call' at Great Wolf Lodge, officials say

Officers were called to the hotel. And when officers arrived, some rooms were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Officers are responding to an “active threat call” at Great Wolf Lodge, the Grapevine Police Department said Christmas night.

A spokesperson for the hotel told WFAA an individual was reportedly making threatening statements to the safety of the guests.

Around 9:45, Grapevine police tweeted that officers were called to the scene. When they arrived, some rooms were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

During a press conference, officials said that witnesses at the hotel reported hearing a man making threats, claiming he had a gun.

"Anytime we have an active threat we take it very seriously, especially when it involves multiple families at Christmas. And we're going to do everything we can to make sure they stay safe," said Grapevine police spokesperson Amanda McNew.

"And if it turns out that there is no credible threat, that's a great thing. That's a great way to end a Christmas night," she said.

As of midnight, officers were searching floor by floor for witnesses and the reported person who made the threatening claims.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

Great Wolf Lodge released the following statement Friday night:

"Law enforcement is currently at our resort looking for an individual who made concerning statements threatening the safety of our guests. For the safety of our guests, the resort is currently in lockdown and we following the lead of law enforcement. We will provide additional details as soon as possible."

A manager at the hotel also told WFAA that "there have been no indications" from law enforcement that this individual is armed.