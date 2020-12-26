Texas native, Utah Utes star running back Ty Jordan has died, team confirms

The University of Utah announced Ty Jordan's death Saturday morning on Twitter. He was 19 years old.

Texas native Ty Jordan who was a star freshman running back for the University of Utah has died, school officials confirmed Saturday. He was 19 years old.

As of 12:30 p.m., authorities have not publicly released how Jordan died.

The university's athletic department tweeted out a statement and photo of Jordan Saturday morning.

"Ty's personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us," Head football coach Kyle Whittingham said in a written statement.

The former West Mesquite High School athlete was named Pac-12's offensive freshman of the year in 2020.

According to the Utes' website, Jordan also was selected to the All-Pac-12 second-team in 2020, had five career games with four starts, and was the first freshman to have three-straight 100-yard rushing games since 1995.

Rest In Peace, Ty.



Statements from Coach Whittingham and Mark Harlan: https://t.co/75RuDPtYrS pic.twitter.com/VzjHkyqHRM — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) December 26, 2020

Whittingham's full statement is below:

"Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan. Ty's personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty, and may you rest in peace."

After the announcement of Jordan's death, several other sports accounts took to Twitter to express their condolences:

Rest easy, Ty 🙏 pic.twitter.com/I7dd9h25on — Dave Campbell's Texas Football — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) December 26, 2020

Horrible news. Former West Mesquite RB Ty Jordan, the Pac-12's offensive freshman of the year, has died, according to the Utah football team.



Former West Mesquite coach Jeff Neill: "His smile was infectious and his spirit shined bright...We all loved Ty.” https://t.co/thXpNnzIht pic.twitter.com/phTpCMpLE4 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 26, 2020

Utah RB Ty Jordan has died, the school announced on Saturday.



The Denton Police Department told @Mark_Schlabach: "Following a preliminary investigation, we do believe that this was an accidental shooting, where the victim accidentally shot himself." https://t.co/4hLXzMePa2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2020

Utah freshman running back Ty Jordan has died after an "accidental shooting" while in Texas, per @abc4utah, @TrueBuzzFB



Jordan was the 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/MWRuRzZeNB — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) December 26, 2020