32-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting in Allen, police say

ALLEN, Texas — A 32-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Allen on Saturday night, police said.

Officers later arrested a suspect, Ryan Thompson, 26, of Allen, who faces a charge of murder and evading arrest, according to a police news release.

Police were dispatched shortly before 8:30 p.m. to a 911 report of gunshots in the 500 block of East Bethany Drive, near South Greenville Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a vehicle with a 32-year-old man dead in the driver's seat. Police said investigators learned that the shooting was a drive-by and that someone in the passing vehicle shot twice at the victim's car, according to the release.

The victim was struck once, police said.

Witnesses spoke with police and they were able to identify Thompson as a suspect. Police located Thompson in the 800 block of Lake Highlands Drive, about two miles north of where the shooting happened.

Thompson tried to run from police but was soon arrested, according to the release. On Sunday, he was being held at the Collin County jail with his bond set at $100,000.

Police said Thompson knew the victim, but investigators have not determined a motive behind the shooting.