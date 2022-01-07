Police looking to ID woman accused of aggravated assault of child near elementary school

Police say a woman committed an aggravated sexual assault of a child in the 17800 block of Campbell Road, near Rose Haggar Elementary School.

DALLAS — Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a woman suspected of sexually assaulting a child, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police said it happened about 5 p.m. on Jan. 1 in 17800 block of Campbell Road, near Rose Haggar Elementary School.

The suspect is described as a Black female between 30 to 40 years old. She has long blonde braids and was wearing a dark-colored coat and skirt during the alleged assault, according to police.

The suspect was also walking two small white dogs and driving a red car, police said.

Police released a photo of the woman, seen below.