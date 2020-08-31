3 people, including child, killed in wrong-way crash, 1 seriously injured, Haltom City police say

A driver was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of NE Loop 820 at the time of the crash, police said.

Three people were killed and one person is facing life-threatening injuries after a wrong-way crash Sunday night on Northeast Loop 820, Haltom City police said.

Witnesses told police that around 8:30 p.m., the driver of a blue Chevy pickup was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of the 5600 block of NE Loop 820.

Officers responded to the scene and said they found the pickup had crashed with a grey BMW passenger car on the eastbound side of the 5400 block.

The cars were sitting on the inside lane and shoulder of the roadway and the BMW was starting to catch fire. Officers were able to pull two of the three occupants of the car out of the wreckage, police said.

All three occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The victims included a female child, a woman and a man.

Officers said they were also able to pull the driver of the pickup away from the fire. The driver was seriously injured and taken by CareFlight to a hospital in Fort Worth for treatment.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and said an intoxication manslaughter investigation is underway.