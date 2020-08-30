Dozens of residents displaced in Lewisville apartment fire

No injuries were reported in the fire, officials said.

DALLAS — All residents of one building in a Lewisville apartment complex are displaced after lightning struck the building early Sunday morning, Lewisville fire officials said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, officials said. Rose Hill Apartment management told fire officials that housing arrangements have been made for everyone who was displaced.

The Lewisville Fire Department was called to the fire at 5:45 a.m. First responders on the scene of the fire said they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of a three-story apartment building. The leasing office, as well as a building housing 86 apartments, was engulfed in flames.

Officials said 84 out of the 86 apartments were occupied. Everyone got out safe. Lewisville fire officials also said they were able to rescue one occupant's pet bird.

Fire officials are investigating, but believe lightning to be the cause.

