28-year-old woman killed, 2 injured by alleged drunk driver, Dallas police say

The victim had been helping her family with a car that had broken down at the time, police said.

A 28-year-old woman was killed and two other people were injured when a car crashed into them overnight Sunday on the side of the Marvin D. Love Freeway.

Police say Canessia Griffin was standing outside her car helping a group of family members with a broken-down vehicle near Interstate 35E around 3:30 a.m. when she was hit by another car.

The driver of that car, 27-year-old Asianna Fluellen, was allegedly intoxicated at the time, police said.

Fluellen had been travelling southbound on I-35E when she came to the split with the freeway, police said. They allege she "failed to drive in a single lane of traffic and drove onto the grass median, striking multiple vehicles" as well as Griffin.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Two other pedestrians were also hit by the car, though police did not go into as much detail about how. They were both stable, according to police.