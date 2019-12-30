Three people died from gun violence in separate shootings that took place over a 48-hour period in Dallas.

There have been more than 200 homicides this year in Dallas.

Man found dead in front yard

The first shooting was reported at about 1:35 a.m. Sunday, when authorities were called to the 1400 block of Whitley Drive.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 26-year-old Eduardo Ocampo-Mendez dead in the front yard of a home in the Piedmont Addition area.

A second person, who police haven't identified, was also found shot at the scene and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Man fatally wounded in street

More than 10 hours later, at about 11:53 p.m., Dallas police received another shooting call in the neighboring area of Pleasant Grove.

A man was found fatally wounded in a Dallas street on Dec. 30, 2019.

WFAA

Once at the scene, responding officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of the street.

The man, who didn't have identification on him, was taken to Baylor University Medical Center, where he later died.

Dallas police say the Dallas County medical examiner will use fingerprint analysis to determine the man's identity.

Motel shooting

Two more men were found shot early Monday morning at a motel in Northwest Dallas, about 21 miles away from the Pleasant Grove shooting.

Dallas police at a motel where one person was found shot dead and another injured on Dec. 30, 2019.

WFAA

According to police, authorities received a shooting call at about 6:54 a.m. in the 2600 block of Royal Lane.

One man was found dead at the scene and another person suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Police didn't identify either of the victims.

A man and woman were handcuffed and placed into patrol cars at the scene. However, no one was charged in connection to the case as of Monday afternoon.

There have been no arrests made in all three shootings and police have asked for the public's help in each case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police.

