Dallas police seek information on shooting death of 29-year-old man

Demico King, 29, was shot the morning of Oct. 7 near the 6300 block of Benavides Drive.

Dallas police are asking for information in a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this month.

Authorities said King was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Dallas police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Det. Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or via email at frank.serra@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 178537-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.