Arlington police searching for suspect after fatal hit-and-run

A motorcycle driver was found lying on the ground after being struck by a pickup truck, police say.

Police are searching for a suspect wanted for a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday in Arlington, police say.

Around 6:40 p.m., officers responded following a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck. When they arrived on scene, the motorcycle driver was lying on the ground, and the pickup truck had already fled the area.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The medical examiner will identify him after next of kin is notified.

Investigators believe the pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the 100 block of E. Sandford Street when it failed to yield right of way to the motorcycle driver, who was traveling northbound in the 400 block of N. Mesquite Street.

Police said witnesses described the pickup as an older model black Doge with an orange construction toolbox mounted in the bed of the truck. Police said there may be damage to the passenger said of the truck following the crash. The truck was last seen traveling eastbound on Sanford toward N. Elm Street.