1 dead, 1 in custody after Dallas officers form human chain to rescue them from submerged car

A 37-year-old man died Tuesday night after a 32-year-old woman drove the car they were in into the lake, Dallas police said.

A 32-year-old woman was driving the car at the time, a 2015 black Ford Taurus, police said. Andre Chandler, 37, was sitting in the front seat.

The woman drove the car past multiple "wooden pole and wire" areas around 9:15 p.m., police said, first into the levy area of the park then back into the park.

She kept driving across a grassy area towards the lake and eventually drove the car into the lake, according to police.

Dallas Police officers form a human chain and pull a man and woman from a car that drove into a lake. Officers perform CPR on the man until DFR arrives. pic.twitter.com/TagbXW0Azl — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) October 14, 2020

When officers arrived at the scene, five of them formed a human chain to rescue Chandler and the woman, police at the scene told WFAA. They were able to bust out a window and pull both people out of the car, which had taken on some water.

CPR was performed on Chandler until responders with Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and took both Chandler and the woman to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.