27-year-old man found shot dead inside his car in Dallas, police say

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Jesse Rodriguez at 469-934-5738 or jesse.redriguez2@dallascityhall.com.

Overnight Sunday, a 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to the scene on the 4500 block of Great Trinity Forest Service Road.

When they arrived, police said they found 27-year-old Lawrence Ikem Eshad Baker dead inside his car.

The shooter remains at-large and an investigation is ongoing, according to police. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Jesse Rodriguez at 469-934-5738 or jesse.redriguez2@dallascityhall.com and refer to case No. 001365-2021.