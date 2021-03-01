27-year-old man found shot dead inside his car in Dallas, police say

Overnight Sunday, a 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Dallas, police said.
Officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to the scene on the 4500 block of Great Trinity Forest Service Road.
When they arrived, police said they found 27-year-old Lawrence Ikem Eshad Baker dead inside his car.
The shooter remains at-large and an investigation is ongoing, according to police. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Jesse Rodriguez at 469-934-5738 or jesse.redriguez2@dallascityhall.com and refer to case No. 001365-2021.
Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at anytime.