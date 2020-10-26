2 women killed in 'family violence' incident in Grand Prairie home, police say

Jillian Johnson, 41, faces a capital murder charge in the stabbing deaths of 71-year-old Gloria Jean Prince and 53-year-old Gloria Maria Booker, police say.

A 41-year-old woman is accused of killing two women during a domestic incident Sunday morning in Grand Prairie, police say.

Jillian Johnson faces a capital murder charge in the deaths of 71-year-old Gloria Jean Prince and 53-year-old Gloria Maria Booker. Prince is Booker's mother, police said.

Officers were called around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 2500 block of Riverside Parkway in norther Grand Prairie.

Booker and Prince were found inside the home with stab wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police officials say Johnson went to the house and the women got into an argument about the "relationship between the suspect and another family member."

The argument escalated, and Johnson stabbed the mother and daughter, according to police.

Officials said the women's deaths are being investigated as a "family violence-related" homicide.