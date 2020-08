They fled into Audubon Park and police were unable to find them, officials said.

Two men on an ATV shot at Dallas police officers overnight Monday, officials said.

No officers were injured in the incident, which happened just before 2 a.m. The officers had stopped a vehicle on the 5300 block of Great Trinity Forest Way at the time, police said.

The two men on the ATV crossed the road near the traffic stop and shot in the direction of the officers, according to police.