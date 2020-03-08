One person fatally stabbed in northwest Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — One man is dead after a resident of the same house attacked him with a knife Sunday, Fort Worth police say.
Officials say the stabbing happened just before 10:30 p.m.
The victim's sister was dropping food off at the house on the 2400 block of Northwest 28th Street when police said a man ran out from another room with a knife.
The victim was stabbed in the chest and pronounced dead on scene, according to police.
The man who allegedly stabbed him then fled the scene, but later called police to turn himself in, according to officials. He was taken into custody without incident.