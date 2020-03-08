One person fatally stabbed in northwest Fort Worth, police say

The suspect initially left the scene, but later called police to turn himself in, according to officials.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One man is dead after a resident of the same house attacked him with a knife Sunday, Fort Worth police say.

Officials say the stabbing happened just before 10:30 p.m.

The victim's sister was dropping food off at the house on the 2400 block of Northwest 28th Street when police said a man ran out from another room with a knife.

The victim was stabbed in the chest and pronounced dead on scene, according to police.