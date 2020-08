The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

LAKE WORTH, Texas — The intersection of Boat Club Road and South Highway 199 reopened after a fatal crash overnight Monday, Lake Worth police said.

Police say one person died from their injuries in the crash between two vehicles.

FATALITY CRASH: SH 199 WB at Boat Club Road. Ofcs and Detectives are currently investigating a two veh crash with one fatality that occurred at approx. 1:08am. Cause unknown. Expect major delays in the area and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/lIFECtTi8L — Lake Worth Police Department (@lakeworthpd) August 3, 2020

Portions of the roadway were shut down shortly after 1 a.m. while police investigated, according to officials.