2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Dallas apartment complex

Police believe that the two people who were killed shot at each other, police said.

DALLAS — Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a shooting Monday night at an apartment complex in Dallas, police said.

It happened about 7:50 p.m. at the Southcrest Apartments at 3736 Conway St. near Marvin D. Love Freeway and Interstate 35E, south of W. Kiest Boulevard.

Officers found two people dead in the parking lot and the third person was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, police said.

A sergeant at the scene told WFAA that several weapons were found on the scene. Police believe that the two people who were killed shot at each other, police said.

One of them shot the third person, who was injured and transported to the hospital, police said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation, police said.

The two people who died did not have identification on them, police said. Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will work to identify them.