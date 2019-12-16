Two teenagers were arrested on murder charges in the death of a Birdville student found dead Sunday afternoon in Haltom City.

A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male each face a charge of murder and are held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center, according to Haltom City police spokesman Matt Spillane.

Neither teen has been publicly identified because they are juveniles.

The Birdville student was found with several gunshot wounds around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Rio Vista apartment complex in the 6300 block of Baker Boulevard.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he died. He has not been publicly identified.

Spillane said neither the victim nor the suspects lived at the apartment complex. Police said they are from Richland Hills.

