One person is in critical condition after being shot just after 2 p.m. Sunday in Haltom City, officials said.

Officers who arrived on the scene found a male gunshot wound victim in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6300 block of Baker Boulevard.

Haltom City police don't have a possible suspect yet, but are working on getting more information. The male who was shot was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information.

