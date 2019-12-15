One person is in critical condition after being shot just after 2 p.m. Sunday in Haltom City, officials said.
Officers who arrived on the scene found a male gunshot wound victim in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6300 block of Baker Boulevard.
Haltom City police don't have a possible suspect yet, but are working on getting more information. The male who was shot was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, officials said.
This is a developing story.
