The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a 64-year-old man who was last seen mid-morning Sunday in the 5000 block of Wyoming Trail in North Richland Hills.

John Thompson is a 6-foot-1 white man with a slender build, weighing 125 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes. North Richland Hills police say Thompson was diagnosed with cognitive impairment and is "believed to pose a credible threat to his own health and safety."

He was last seen wearing a tan and navy jacket driving a silver 2017 Toyota Corolla with a 7XDE895 California license plate, believed to be headed to California.

The last known cell phone trace on Thompson was in Lubbock, police said.

If you have any information about Thompson, contact the North Richland Hills police at 817-281-1000.

