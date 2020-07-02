A man was shot and killed early Thursday at an apartment complex in Grand Prairie, police say.

According to the report, around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the Forum at Grand Prairie in the 2600 block of S. Forum Drive. When they arrived, they located 19-year-old Derrick Johnson in the parking lot, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the back.

Johnson was transported to a local trauma center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the shooting was targeted, and that Johnson and the suspect knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information concerning this case, you can call the anonymous tip line at 972-988-8477 or leave a tip at www.GPCrimeStoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up the $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

