19-year-old claims self-defense in fatal stabbing of her mother's boyfriend, Garland police say

The 19-year-old told police her mother's boyfriend attacked her and other family members.

GARLAND, Texas — An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old woman claimed she fatally stabbed her mother’s boyfriend in self-defense early Tuesday morning, the Garland Police Department announced.

Around 3:15 a.m., the Garland Police Department received a 911 call from an apartment in the 1800 block of Apollo Road.

The caller, later identified as a 19-year-old resident, told police she was attacked by her mother’s boyfriend and she stabbed him as he attacked her and other family members.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim, identified as 46-year-old Tyrone Moody Henderson, had already been transported to a local hospital. He later died from his injury, police said.