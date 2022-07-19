Suspect identified in connection to Tarrant County standoff

The hours-long standoff happened on Indian Creek Drive in June when deputies were serving a warrant. He shot at deputies and caused the house to be set on fire.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A suspect was identified in connection to an hours-long standoff in June.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to a house on Indian Creek Drive to serve a felony warrant. As they were moving toward the home, they say Kemal Shea started shooting at deputies from multiple sides of the house.

It hasn't been confirmed if the warrant was for Shea's arrest.

Deputies moved to defensive positions, and the Tarrant County SWAT Team was called to convince Shea to come out of the home.

He continued shooting at law enforcement and refused to leave, then dropped an "incendiary device" on the porch. The Sheriff's Office said a bottle with a rag in flames caused the house to be set on fire.

The standoff lasted from 9:30 a.m. to around 2:40 p.m.

Crews said the fire damage to the home was extensive. Shea's body was located inside once the fire was put out. The Medical Examiner's Office is still determining his cause of death.

Police said a Tarrant County deputy was struck, possibly by shrapnel, and suffered minor injuries. The deputy was treated at the scene and is back on duty.